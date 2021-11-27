Toronto-based Dbrand selling full-grain leather skins for a limited time

Toronto-based Dbrand has a new set of skins for smartphones that, uh, actually use skin.

Cow skin, to be precise.

Yup, Dbrand now offers leather smartphone skins, which are on sale for a limited time and will ship in December.

Dbrand’s website claims the leather is 100 percent authentic (“Cows died for this,” the site cheekily proclaims), full-grain and vegetable-tanned. I’m not much of a leather expert, but Android Police’s “resident leather expert” Ryne Hager notes that the skins sound like they’re made out of “very good leather — or, at least, not bad leather.”

Moreover, Dbrand says that the skins aren’t stamped with an artificial texture and have authentic imperfections, also known as ‘uncorrected’ full-grain. That should make the skins more durable, which is good news. Plus, Dbrand makes it clear that the skins will develop a natural patina over time.

That said, the leather skins do come in at a slightly thicker 0.5mm compared to the 0.23mm vinyl skins Dbrand also sells.

Dbrand’s leather skins come in three shades and are available across a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Pixels, Galaxy devices and more. Most of the smartphone skins will run you $34.95, while larger ones for MacBooks cost $69.95. You can get leather skins for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons or Pro controller for $19.95 as well. Heck, you can even get a leather skin for Apple’s AirTag.

And for those really into leather, Dbrand offers Rubik’s cubes and pyramids sporting leather skins. While cool looking, you can’t really solve these cubes (or even mix them up) since every side is the same.

Finally, each purchase comes with a free leather key tag and a microfibre cloth (you can upgrade that to a three-pack for $5.95).

Dbrand’s website has a counter ticking down that says the “drop” ends in 28 days (at the time of writing). It looks like the leather skins will only be around for a limited time, so if you want them, you better place your order.

You can check out all the skins here.

Source: Dbrand Via: Android Police