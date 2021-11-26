Save up to 35 percent on computer monitors with Amazon Canada’s Black Friday sale

If you’re in the market for a new computer monitor, Amazon has a ton of options available on sale for Black Friday. We’ve gathered some of the best options below:
- Samsung LC24F390FHNXZA 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $168 (33 percent off)
- Samsung LC32R500FHNXZA 32-inch FHD Freesync 1500R Curved Monitor — $248 (28 percent off)
- Samsung M7 Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor — $498 (29 percent off)
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 – QHD Curved Gaming Monitor — $648 (19 percent off)
- LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-inch Ultragear QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS Gaming Monitor — $499.99 (23 percent off)
- LG UltraWide 34WP500-B 34-inch (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor — $319.99 (24 percent off)
- LG UltraGear 34GN850-B 34-inch 21:9 Curved 144 Hz Nano IPS Gaming Monitor — $849.99 (35 percent off)
- ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QR 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor — $249.99 (16 percent off)
- MSI OPTIX MAG27CQ Full HD 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $359.99 (16 percent off)
- ViewSonic XG2705 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor — $272.99 (27 percent off)
- BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S 24.5-inch FHD 165Hz IPS Gaming Monitor — $303.99 (20 percent off)
You can check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday monitor deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.