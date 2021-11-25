Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [November 25 – December 1]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save $50 on your mobility order when you shop online.
- Unlimited Share 20 and 100 plans are $15/mo. cheaper, Unlimited 40 and 60 are $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family for $55/mo.
- Save 30% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with the purchase of select phones.
- Get a $50 bill credit when you buy any phone online or bring your own phone
- Get 20GB data for $55/mo. for each team member you add.
- Stay connected, entertained and protected with bell
- Popular accessories on sale
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network6 and get a credit of $325 per line
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Save up to 70% over 24 months on select devices
- Get a $125 accessory credit with every phone you purchase
- Save $5/mo. for 24 months on any unlimited plan when you shop online and an additional $50 when you buy online
Ongoing deals:
- Promo on Unlimited Share plans. Save $15 for every family member on your account when you have two or more lines.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data, and $55 Promo plan with 20 GB of non-shareable data. (QC) For new activations only.
- Sign up today for internet and get a $100 Visa prepaid card with select Internet packages
- Sign up today for Internet and TV and get a $200 Visa prepaid card with select bundles.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade in your old device and save
- Save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
New deals:
- Get the chance to instantly win 1 of 300 PKG e-vouchers worth $250, perfect for your shopping.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $0 down and pay only $15/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $360 on iPhone 12 mini when you trade in your iPhone XR or iPhone XS
- Get second-generation AirPods for $0 down and pay $2.50/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Save up to $240 on iPhone 12 mini when you trade in your iPhone 8 or iPhone X
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service. Enter daily on the Fido app.
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
New deals:
- The best Wi-Fi technology with Helix internet is available from $50/mo
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for 12 months when you add it to your mobile plan
- Get a discount & save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four.
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Save $46/mo. on the TV light and 100 internet plan
- Shop latest iPhones and get electrifying discounts
- Save $24/mo. on the unlimited 100 internet
- Get $200 in welcome credit with an All-Inclusive plan or $100 with a 4 GB, 10 GB or 15 GB Plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Get $100 off the accessories you really want.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Motorola One 5G Ace with bonus Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd gen
Ongoing deals:
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone – XR, X, 11 Pro, XS, XS Max and 11.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- Promo on $85 Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Get iPhone 13 for $0 when you trade in an iPhone 11
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans except for $85/mo. plan, which is $10/mo. off in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Promo on Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ & Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months for $95/mo. (main regions)
- Get iPhone 12 mini 64GB for only $7/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB for $10.84/mo after bill credit for 24 months
- Get the iPhone mini 12 128GB for only $0/mo for 24 months when you trade in an eligible iPhone 8
- $40/mo for 4GB & $50/mo for 10GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get a credit of up to $250 for all the tech gifts on everyone’s list
- Save $300 per line for your small business
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and add a free tablet plan for 24 months – with tablets like the ZTE Grand X View 4
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20 GB (was 15 GB) + 6 months of Apple Music for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Promo on $90 Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Choose from the iPhone 13 family and you can save up to $817 over 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan and Upfront Edge
- Save $100 when you shop online
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Get a limited time offer on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit, $0 interest, over 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans.
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Save $15/mo on every additional line you add to your Rogers Infinite plan.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $82.50/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $92.50/mo (main regions)
- Get 20GB for your iPhone 13 and a connected device.
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and get 20GB for $50
- Get iPhone 12 for as low as $20 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $77.50/mo; the Can-US version is $82.50/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $75/mo; the Can-US version is $80 (MB/SK/QC)
- Save up to $753 on Certified Pre-owned phones with Bring-It-Back
- Save 30% on a case for your new phone
- Get a Samsung Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month on a two year plan
- Get 30% off Galaxy Buds2
- Save $130 on Powerbeats Pro for a limited time
- Get a $200 Google Play Promotional Balance
- Samsung watches are now 30% off
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection
- Join TELUS and buy a phone between November 25th – 29th, and Telus will give a free phone to a Canadian in need through the Mobility for Good program
- Bonus Lenovo Chromebook with Motorola one 5G ace
- Get Amazon Echo Show for $0
- Save $407 on Google Pixel 6 with Bring-It-Back
- Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $11 per month with Bring-it-Back
- Double your data with Unlimited 40 and save $120
- Get an Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $49 per month
Ongoing deals:
- Get 10GB of data for as low as $50 with a family of four.
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy an iPhone or three months with a certified pre-owned.
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
New deals:
- Get a $30 bill credit on any Certified Pre-Owned Phone
- Get 50% off your SIM card when you purchase online today.
- Switch to public mobile & get one month of free service on any plan and 2GB of monthly bonus data for free when you activate on plans $35/mo+ by Dec 1st
Ongoing deas:
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed 2.5 GB +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
New deals:
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text Plan (Get one month’s fee in credit with new activations on all plans for a limited time)
- Get 2GB bonus data per month for six months.
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
New deals:
- Hook up with unlimited internet and mobility and get Aa$100 visa prepaid card.
- Get a $120 accessories credit when you activate at virgin plus store
- Limited time offer – 12GB for $50/month & 20GB for $55/month
Ongoing deals:
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get a TCL 20 Pro with member benefits
- Shop online and save $100
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30, $40, $45, $55 and $75 Prepaid plans
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
New deals:
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for $45/mo, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $50/mo and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $50/mo
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 3GB bonus with a $35 plan, 8GB bonus with the $40 plan
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Purchase select Samsung Galaxy devices until December 9th and save on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, or Galaxy Buds 2.
- Moto G Power for $41/mo and Google Pixel 6 for 65/mo.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 10 GB bonus with a $70 plan, a 20 GB bonus with an $80 plan and a 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
Ongoing deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus data on the $60 and $75/mo plan
- Get freedom home internet for $60/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. Plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for six months
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for $19/mo.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20 GB bonus data on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
New deals:
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- Sign up for maxTV Stream and get your first media box for only $49! Add a second box for $99
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Get great deals on wireless devices and accessories.
- Skip the activation and service fees on eligible online device purchases
- Save big on wireless, internet, and TV.
Ongoing deals:
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Sign up for TV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
New deals:
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
Ongoing deals:
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Get Crave on us for two months when you add TV to your bundle
- Bring your own device and get 40 GB of Data for $55/month.
- Save $5/month on Rollover and Big Data plans when you BYOD.
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
Ongoing deals:
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Create your perfect mobile plan and activate your perks, one by one or all at the same time, before November 30, 2021, inclusively.
- $50 credit offer each when referring someone
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Visual voicemail is now offered at Fizz.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
New deals:
- Save $5/mo when you upgrade to an Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
New deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- Get 5% of the value of every Top-Up in PC Optimum points
Ongoing deals:
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months with new activations only.
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $100 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data Plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile and you can each get a $50 credit
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- For a limited time, get 50% off your SIM card when you buy it online
- Get one month of service free plus 2 GB/mo. of bonus data for 6 months on select plans
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC