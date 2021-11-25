Telus will give a free phone to a Canadian in need for each Black Friday activation

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus says it will give a free refurbished phone and mobility plan to a Canadian in need for each customer that buys and activates a phone with the carrier between November 25th and 29th.

In other words, those looking to capitalize on some of Telus’ Black Friday offers could also help some people out.

Telus will leverage its ‘Mobility for Good’ program, which provides free phones and plans to youth leaving foster care and Indigenous women surviving violence, to give out the free phones.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Telus will only do this for postpaid activations with a new phone, not for bring-your-own-device activations. Further, some fine print on the Telus website notes that the carrier will only donate up to a maximum of 6,000 phones.

Those interested can learn more about Telus’ ‘Buy One, Give One’ offer here. You can also check out the carriers’ Mobility for Good program here and learn more about how Telus gives back here.