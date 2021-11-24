SpaceX pushes Starlink deliveries back to 2022, cites chip shortage

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet program has delayed delivery timelines again, pushing estimated deliveries out to 2022.

In an email sent to some customers (via Tesla North), SpaceX encourages customers to check the delivery times in their accounts. Further, the email cites silicon shortages as the reason for delays:

“Silicon shortages over the last six months have slowed our expected production rate and impacted our ability to fulfill many Starlink orders this year. We apologize for the delay and are working hard across our engineering, supply chain and production teams to improve and streamline our product and factory to increase our production rate.”

Some users who checked their account now see a message that reads: “Starlink expects to expand service in your area by mid-2022.” Previously, a similar message said mid- or late-2021. One user based in the Kawartha Lakes region in Ontario told Tesla North that they saw the message — they pre-ordered Starlink in February 2021.

It’s worth noting that pandemic-related supply constraints have plagued several companies and products, especially those in the tech space. Starlink’s availability, however, has been restricted for a while as part of its ‘beta’ status. Unfortunately, dropping the ‘beta’ wording earlier this month hasn’t changed much about the service’s availability.

Further, several Starlink customers reported earlier this month that updating their service location on the Starlink map caused their delivery dates to be pushed back by a year or more.

The delays will be particularly frustrating for Canadians living in rural areas with limited, unsatisfactory internet options.

Source: Tesla North