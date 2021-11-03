Users report Starlink delivery delays post updating service location

Several customers who pre-ordered SpaceX’s Starlink broadband are complaining that making minor alterations to their service location on the Starlink website map caused their delivery dates to be pushed back by a year or more, as first reported first by Ars Technica.

“I moved it from the end of my driveway to my house this morning and just looked back, and it had changed to 2022-2023. Bullshit! Damn it! I’ve been waiting since Feb,” commented ‘BrdwyBabe13’ on a cautioning Reddit post about the issue.

Judging by the complaints, it appears as though people pinpointing their house with the newly visible map tool available to those who pre-ordered the service, are being pushed way back in line.

Please tell me correcting your coordinates on the map a few hundred feet doesn't alter your position in the Starlink Beta queue. It sure seemed to in my case. @SpaceX @elonmusk — Joseph Pechoski (@tojoski) October 29, 2021

“I moved the dot a few feet last night and wham! Went from late 2021 to sometime in 2023!😭😭😭 I didn’t sleep all night! Why? Why did I do it? I just can’t believe I’ve screwed us out of internet for two more years! Omg I suck,” wrote ‘3-HUGGER’ in the same Reddit thread.

This kind of pre-order delay with Starlink isn’t a new problem. The fact that the location map is now more prominently visible is causing more people to experiment with it, and they end up at the back of the queue with the slightest of change to the pinned location.

SpaceX hasn’t done much to alleviate the confusion. Several users have reported the issue to Starlink to no avail.

Via: Ars Technica