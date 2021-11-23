Amazon Canada discounts JBL products by up to 55 percent today

Looking for a sweet deal on JBL devices?
Well, head on over to Amazon Canada and you’ll find a daily deal that slashes the prices on a few of its products by up to 55 percent. This deal ends today.
Here’s what you can score from JBL:
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $249.98 (Red) (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $99.98 (Save 29 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $99.98 (Save 55. percent)
- JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones — $169.98 (Save 43 percent)
- JBL Cinema SB190 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos — $309.98 (Save 31 percent)
- JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $69.98 (Save 22 percent)
- JBL Endurance Run Wired Sweatproof In-Ear Sport Headphones — $17.98 (Save 40 percent)
- JBL Quantum 200 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Flip-Up Mic — $59.98 (Save 33 percent)
- JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset — $159.98 (Save 30 percent)
Check out all of Amazon’s JBL Black Friday deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon Canada