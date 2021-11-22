Get $10 Amazon credit when you purchase $100 Apple gift card

Amazon’s Black Friday Shopping sale is getting you a little bit more when you purchase an Apple gift card.

Head to Amazon Canada’s website and purchase at least a $100 Apple gift card, then use the promotion code ‘APPLEDeal,’ to get a $10 Amazon Canada credit.

This deal is available until November 30th. Check out Amazon’s website to get this deal.

Obviously, you wouldn’t spend $100 to just get the $10 Amazon credit, but if you’re already buying a friend an Apple gift card for Christmas, this is definitely the choice.

Source: Amazon