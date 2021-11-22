Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in December 2021

Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In December, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Youtubers Life

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

As it’s still November, you still have time to grab games like Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and more until the end of the month.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming