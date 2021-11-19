30 of Best Buy’s biggest Black Friday deals

Best Buy Canada’s official week-long Black Friday sale begins today, and the deals are definitely worth a look—especially if you’re in the market for true-wireless headphones, gaming accessories, smart TVs, and other smart-home devices.

To make things easier, we’ve narrowed down 30 of the retailer’s biggest discounts on big-brand items. Check them out below:

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (save $1,000)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK 2TB Gaming PC for $2,099.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK 1TB Gaming PC for $1,699.99 (save $100)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

Dell 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 2ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $300)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Camera & Controller for $1,619.99 (save $80)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop for $599.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (save $180)

HP 14-inch Laptop – Natural Silver for $449.99 (save $130)

LG XBOOM ON7 Bluetooth Party System for $349.99 (save $250)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $379.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $249.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $199.99 (save $100)

Theragun Elite Bluetooth Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $399.99 (save $150)

ASUS 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $199.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $399.99 (save $30)

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $329.99 (save $20)

Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $350)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6.8″ Digital eReader with Touchscreen for $114.99 (save $35)

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) for $29.99 (save $10)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $30)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer for $179.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $269.99 (save $150)

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym for $798.99 (save $700)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30P MAX Electric Scooter for $999.99 (save $200)

