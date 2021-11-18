The Source’s latest batch of Black Friday Deals is live now

The Source has just released a new batch of Black Friday deals, and thanks to this flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we have a list of the most notable gadgets on sale at the retailer.

Check out some notable electronics going on sale at The Source right now:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-50Z3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel i5-10300H, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 & Windows 10 Home: $849 (regularly $999.99)

ASUS X415JA-TS31-CB 14-inch Notebook with Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics & Windows 10 Home: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)

Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $89.99 (regularly $159.99)

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Paper Mario The Origami King for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Fitbit Sense Soft Gold Stainless Steel with Lunar White Band: $249.99 (regularly $399.99)

Acer Aspire A314-22-A6WC 14-inch Laptop with AMD 3020e, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM & Windows 10 Home in S Mode: $349.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $399.99)

HeadRush HRF 5020 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – Special Edition: $169.99 (regularly $249.99)

Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – Baltic Blue: $189.99 (regularly $235.99)

Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation – Chalk: $29.99 (regularly $69.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $64.99 (regularly $69.99)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Triple Black: $279.99 (regularly $349.99)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Over-Ear Wireless Bass Headphones with Personal Sound – Black: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – True Black: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)

Skullcandy Dime True In-Ear Wireless Earbuds – True Black: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

SONY WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Acer Swift SF114-33-C5PY 14-inch Laptop with Intel N4020, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM & Windows 10 Home in S Mode – Silver: $399.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $499.99)

Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Acer Aspire 3 A315-35-P4JC 15.6-inch FHD Display Laptop with Intel Pentium N6000, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 S mode: $529.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $599.99)

MSI Thin GF63 10SC-222 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel i5-10500H, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 & Windows 10 Home: $799.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $899.99)

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer – White: $89.99 (regularly $109.99)

Seagate Backup Plus Portable USB 3.0 4TB Portable External Hard Drive — Black: $119.99 (regularly $144.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) SM-T220NZAAXAC 8.7-inch Tablet with 2.3GHz 8-Core Processor, 32GB of Storage: $149.99 (after December 2nd, the price will be $209.99)

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset – Black: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic – Gunmetal: $84.99 (regularly $139.99)

LG UP77 55-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV: $799.99 (regularly $899.99)

LG UP77 50-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV: $749.99 (regularly $849.99)

Roku Streaming Stick+: $44.99 (regularly $64.99)

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – Black: $299.99 (regularly $499.99)

JBL Go 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker – Grey: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

JBL Clip 4 – Ultra-portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Merkury Innovations Galaxy Light LED + Laser + Night Sky Projector: $24.99 (after November 24th, the price will be $29.99)

Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker: $169.99 (after November 29th, the price will be $229.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – Aluminum with Black Band: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker – Black with Graphite Stainless Steel: $129.99 (regularly $199.99)

It’s worth noting that this batch of deals expire on Wednesday, November 24th. According to The Source, quantities are limited, so act quick if you’re interested in buying something from the list above.

Source: RedFlagDeals