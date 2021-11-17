Walmart’s Black Friday sale is live now

Walmart recently released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Thanks to a new flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that would soon be available.

Check out some notable electronics going on sale tonight below:

Apple AirPods with charging case: $128 (regularly $179)

RCA 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 (regularly $548)

Samsung Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV – TU7000: $748 (regularly $1,048)

RCA 82-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV powered by webos: $998 (regularly $1,498)

Hisense 40-inch VIDAA LED Smart FHD TV: $298 (regularly $328)

onn. 8-inch LCD Touchscreen Android Tablet Pro: $89.98 (regularly $129.98)

Samsung Galaxy 8-inch Tab A (2019) 32GB: $139.98 (regularly $179.99)

Canon PIXMA TS3420 All-in-One Printer (White): $69.98 (regularly $89.98)

Acer Chromebook 311 11.6-inch Laptop Intel Celeron N4000 CB311-9H-C6QW: $189.98 (regularly $299.98)

Acer 27-inch FHD Curved 165Hz ED Series Monitor ED270R: $229.98 (regularly $279.98)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop AMD Athlon Silver 3050U A315-23-R25F: $449.98 (regularly $529.98)

JBL GO 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $39.98 (regularly $69.98)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker: $29 (regularly $69)

Fitbit Charge 5 Advance Fitness Tracker with GPS: $169.98 (regularly $229.98)

Video games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One that usually cost between $69.95 and $74.96, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) and MLB The Show 21 (PS5) will be discounted down to $39.96.

Select PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo and Xbox games, including Riders Republic (PS5) and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Switch) would be discounted to $49.96

Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired controller: $29.96 (regularly $34.96)

PDP Nintendo Switch Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: $29.96 (regularly $39.96)

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch: $69.96 (regularly $99.96)

WD_Black P10 4TB Game Drive: $108 (regularly $134.98)

Vivitar Full-Spectrum 18-inch Ring Light Set: $49.98 (regularly $69.98)

LG 4K UltraHD HDR LED Smart TV – UP7100: $679 (regularly $698)

TCL Class 4-Series 4K UltraHD HDR Smart Roku – S431: $988 (regularly $1,098)

Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810CA: $44.98 (regularly $68.98)

Philips 2.0 Soundbar Speaker with HDMI ARC, TAB5105: $58 (regularly $98)

HP 14.0-inch HD Laptop, AMD 3020e, 14-fq0009ca: $279.98 (regularly $379.98)

ASUS Chromebook CX1400, 14-inch HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, Chrome OS, Aluminum, Transparent Silver: $229.98 (regularly $349.98)

Razer Canada Esports Bundle – Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2, Viper Mini, BullGuard Internet Security 90 Day Trial (PC): $59.96 (regularly $99.96)

SanDisk Portable SSD, 1TB – SDSSDE30-1T00-G25: $128 (regularly $169.98)

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 Systems 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Portable HDD (STGD2000102): $89.98 (regularly $119.98)

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II: $189 (regularly $269)

Kalorik Ionic Air Purifying Robot Vacuum RVC 46588: $79.93 (regularly $149.98)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online on November 17th at 9pm ET and in stores on November 18th at 7am ET.

Source: RedFlagDeals