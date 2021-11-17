Indigo and Uber enter partnership to offer same-day delivery 

Calling all book lovers.

You can now get all the new reads, gifts, and your favourite Indigo items delivered to your front door through the book giant’s new partnership with Uber.

Indigo is the first retailer of its kind on the app, joining deliveries of prescriptions, alcohol, and groceries.

A joint statement from the two companies says orders can be completed in as little as 90 minutes. There are over 70 Indigo locations across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

“This partnership is an example of our commitment to continue to innovate and build new partnerships so that Canadians can get anything more easily and faster than before,” Lola Kassim, head of delivery at Uber, said in a press release.

Ready to start shopping? Here’s how you can order:

Step 1: Open the Uber or Uber Eats app and go to the grocery tab, or open the Cornershop by Uber app.

Step 2: Select Indigo and browse to your heart’s content.

Step 3: Add all your favourites to your cart and check out.

Uber Eats’ app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Stuttershock