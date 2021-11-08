The Source’s Black Friday deals are now available

The Source is launching its ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale, with deals on all sorts of tech, including Fitbits, portable speakers, soundbars, and more.
The deals are available until December 1st. Check out the deals in Canadian pricing below.
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: now $219.99, was $229.99
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker with Black Band: now $79.99, was $129.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 – Soft Gold Aluminum: now $199.99, was $299.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smart: Aluminum with Black Band: now $199.99, was $299.99
- JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker – Black: now $249.99, was $399.99
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – Black: now $49.99, was $69.99
- Samsung Q70A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: now $1,999.99, was $2,999.99
- Sonos Beam – Compact Smart Soundbar: now $449.99, was $499.99
- Sony X85J 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with Google TV: now $1,099.99, was $1,299.99
There are 47 items on sale and you can find them all here.
Source: The Source