Backbone+ paid membership announced, offering 1080p 60fps gameplay recording and more

Backbone Labs, the team behind the successful Backbone One iOS mobile controller and app, has announced Backbone+. This premium membership adds more benefits to the user and enables 1080p 60fps gameplay recording features and sharing functionality.

Since launching the Backbone One last year, Backbone Labs has caught the attention of many mobile gaming enthusiasts. Now, the company is launching a paid membership to give users even more features and performance improvements.

Announced in a blog post, Backbone+ enables players to use their Backbone One on a variety of devices including iPad, Mac, PC while playing games via Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia. In order to do so, players can select which device they want to use from the app’s settings and connect the Backbone One to the device via USB. The company states that this service has been optimized for low latency and performance.

In respect to gameplay recording, Backbone Labs has announced that the tools offered will now support the recording, editing, and sharing of 1080p 60fps recordings. Any iOS device running iOS 15.0 will be compatible (iPhone 6S or later). HEVC encoding for 60fps is also being supported.

Using the Smart Record feature, players can save the last 15 seconds of gameplay while holding down the Capture Button. Twitch integration is also set up so players can livestream their gameplay.

Backbone has also confirmed Gaming Focus mode integration thanks to iOS 15. Using this new Focus mode, all inbound notifications will remain hidden while the Backbone is connected.

The Backbone+ membership costs $4.17 USD per month (roughly $5.20 CAD), though the cost is billed annually. As part of the announcement, new users will receive a one-year subscription to Backbone+ with a purchase of Backbone One. The membership will also grant perks like access to the revamped app, future updates and free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Image credit: Backbone Labs

Source: Backbone Labs Via: IGN