PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale offers throwback titles for up to 80 percent off

PlayStation is hosting a ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale now on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers savings of up to 80 percent off on over 130 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.
The sale includes games like Shadow of the Colossus, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Everybody’s Golf.
Some notable deals include:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Everybody’s Golf: now $13.49, was $26.99
- God of War III Remastered: now $9.99, was $19.99
Metro 2033 Redux: now $4.04, was $26.99
- Shadow of the Colossus: now $14.99, was $29.99
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle: now $39.99, was $99.99
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge: now $6.74, was $13.49
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection: now $9.99, was $19.99
To see all the deals, click here. The sale runs until November 17th.
Image credit: PlayStation