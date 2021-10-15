The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available

The Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s very incremental update to its smartwatch line, is now available in-store and on Apple’s website, starting at $529.

The Series 7 features a design with softer corners and a larger display when compared to the Series 6. It also includes a 70 percent brighter display than the Series 6 and IP6X dust resistance.

Apple sells the Series 7 will be available in five aluminum case finishes: ‘Product Red,’ ‘Refined Blue,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Green.’ Stainless steel Series 7 variants are ‘Silver,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Gold.”

For more on the Apple Watch Series 7, check out my review of the smartwatch.



