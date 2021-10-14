You can grab a ‘like-new’ Pixel 4 XL at Public Mobile for $540

I doubt this is a device many people are looking to purchase in 2021, but if you want a Pixel 4 XL, Google’s smartphone is currently available at Public Mobile.

Public Mobile sells used “like-new” Google Pixel 4 XLs in ‘Clearly White’ for $539. However, only the 64GB of storage variant is available.

If you’re worried about a ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ phone, below is how Public Mobiel describes its ‘Like New’ smartphones:

“Someone opened the box on these phones and then changed their mind: it’s as close to perfect as you can get with a pre-owned phone.”

I reviewed the Pixel 4 XL back in 2019 and felt it was a relatively incremental update over the Pixel 3 XL. It’s also worth noting that the smartphone is almost two years old and that Google will reveal the Pixel 6 series next week.

Still, it’s cool Public Mobile is still selling Pixel 4 XL, especially considering Google stopped selling the device a year ago.

Source: Public Mobile