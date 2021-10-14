HTC unveils its new $649 Vive Flow VR headset with immersive spatial audio

At its annual Vive event, HTC launched its all-new HTC Vive Flow immersive glasses that touts as an all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset designed for meditation, relaxation and to consume content on the go.

“We believe VIVE Flow can help everyone be more present, more mindful, and more relaxed,” said Jeff Pohlman, HTC head of global communications during the product launch.

Weighing in at just 189g, the new headset features a dual-hinge design and a snap-on face cushion for added comfort. It can be paired with an Android smartphone via Bluetooth, to use the latter as a three degrees of freedom (3DOF) controller or to stream content from the device directly to the headset.

The headset supports immersive spatial audio built into its frame, along with two microphones placed at the front with echo and noise-cancellation for ease of calling. It has an ‘active cooling system’ to maintain low temperatures throughout the headset and your face and adjustable diopter lenses for universal use.

In terms of performance, the Vive Flow features two LCD screens, a 3.2K resolution and a 75hz refresh rate. The headset can be used to play games, watch movies and TV shows, or participate in a range of wellness-related activities and programs.

The HTC Vice Flow is now available to pre-order for $649. Customers that pre-order the headset before October 31st will also receive a travel case, a 2-month subscription to Viveport Infinity, and downloadable content.

It’s worth noting that the HTC Vive Flow does not pair with an iPhone, however, HTC might add iOS compatibility in the near future.

Check out HTC’s launch event below:

Image credit: VIVE