Concepts show off a cool design for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra

Over the past few days, concept designers have created 3D renders of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S22 Ultra, which were shared by the Netherland-based publication LetsGoDigital.



These renders aren’t factory schematic-based, but they are derived from several rumours about the upcoming handset.

The concepts created by Technizo Concept and Concept Creator look nearly the same, but the former design also includes the rumoured Burgundy Red colour variant.

Both designs show off a squared-off S22 Ultra that’s reminiscent of the now-dead Note series. Additionally, the two designs show that the phone will sport housing for the S Pen, unlike last 2021’s S21 Ultra.

Additionally, the concept designers created two separate housings for all of the cameras on the rear of the device. While appealing, this goes against previous CAD-based renderings shared by OnLeaks of the S22 Ultra that showcased a P-shaped rear-facing camera. Concept Creator’s last render also reflects this P-shaped rear-facing camera setup.

Past leaks indicate that the phone will also sport a next-gen Snapdragon processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and more.

Currently, the leak world is unclear whether Samsung will launch a camera setup with two islands or a P-shape housing, and we probably won’t know for sure until the tech giant officially reveals the S22 series in the first quarter of next year.

