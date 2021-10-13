Carl Pei’s Nothing announces partnership with Qualcomm

London-based ‘Nothing,’ a technology company created by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has announced that it has acquired $50 million in funding from strategic and private investors and is collaborating with chipmaker Qualcomm for future projects.

A collaboration with Qualcomm, a company with chips in everything from automobiles to phones, would help Nothing develop better future products.

Further, Nothing states that the $50 million investment from strategic and private investors will be used for research & development and preparation for Nothing’s entry into a new series of product categories as it plans to expand its product ecosystem.

.@Qualcomm will be a key partner in bringing the @Nothing vision to life. Grateful to have @cristianoamon and team along the journey. Let’s go! Find out more https://t.co/460Ha9jOZ9 ✊ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 13, 2021

“Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology,” said Pei in Nothing’s press release. “We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing’s next phase of growth.”

The company has said that it has shipped over 100,000 of its Nothing Ear (1) earphones worldwide within two months of release.

Additionally, Qualcomm recently announced its AptX Lossless Bluetooth audio codec, which will most likely be supported in the next generation of Nothing earbuds.

However, the collaboration might hold more significant intentions, as it can allow Nothing to enter the smartphone market, and given Pei’s experience with OnePlus, Nothing’s smartphones might take the market by storm.

Source: Nothing