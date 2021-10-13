Apple to reportedly cut iPhone 13 production due to chip shortage

Apple will likely cut iPhone 13 production by 10 million units due to the ongoing global chip shortage, according to Bloomberg.

The publication says that the tech giant initially planned to produce 90 million iPhone 13 units by the end of 2021, but lowered those expectations because its chip suppliers are unable to meet the demand. Bloomberg says that Apple declined to comment on the report.

The worldwide chip shortage is putting pressure on a wide range of industries, including console manufacturers and even automakers. So far, Apple has managed to weather the chip crisis because its supplies are sourced from several companies, though it seems that strategy may have finally caught up with the company.

Apple’s iPhone 13 series was released earlier this month to generally positive reviews. While the smartphone is very similar to the iPhone 12, it features improved low-light camera performance, a faster chip and upgraded 120Hz refresh rate displays on the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models.

For more on Apple’s latest smartphone, check out my review of the iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Source: Bloomberg