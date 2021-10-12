Rogers expands 5G service to 11 regions in Quebec

Rogers’ 5G internet service is now available to more people living in the Greater Montreal area and beyond.

The company announced that 90 communities in 11 cities and towns can now connect to Rogers’ 5G network .

The specific regions listed in the press release are Beaconsfield, Boucherville, Brossard, Dorval, Drummondville, Longueuil, Mascouche, Mont Tremblant, Saint-Constant, Saint-Lambert, and Terrebonne.

Interestingly, two of the cities listed — Dorval and Longueuil — are the home to major airports, including Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

This could affect the 5G service available to homes and businesses in those areas, as the federal government is restricting 5G service near some airports over concerns of possible interference between radio waves and aviation navigation tools.

To date, Rogers says it has improved wireless network connectivity in over 162 Quebec communities this year, and plans to boost connectivity in 360 communities total by the end of 2021.

Prior to this, Roger’s last 5G network expansion announcement was on September 23rd for the Nova Scotian regions of Dartmouth and Bedford.

Meanwhile, Telus — one of Roger’s main telecom competitors — recently announced a $90 million investment in 5G infrastructure in Quebec targeting many of the same regions.

