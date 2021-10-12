Discovery+ to launch in Canada on October 19

Discovery has confirmed that its discovery+ video streaming service will launch in Canada on October 19th.

The platform was first launched in the U.S. in January as part of Discovery’s larger goal to bring it to 25 countries in its first year. Discovery says it’s expanded its existing partnership with Toronto-based media company Corus Entertainment to roll out discovery+ to Canada.

discovery+ will cost $4.99 CAD with ads or $6.99 for the full ad-free experience.

“The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real-life programming available anywhere,” said Discovery in a press statement.

Specifically, Discovery says discovery+ will offer Canadians access to more than 200 original series and 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from its various networks, including the Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as natural history content from the BBC.

Canadian discovery+ titles will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90 Day: The Single Life and Naked and Afraid Of Love, Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, No Responders Left Behind, Bobby and Giada in Italy, Queen of Meth and Love in Paradise. Programming featuring the likes of chef Guy Fieri, Canadian construction contractors Drew and Jonathan Scott (the Property Brothers), paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and dermatologist Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper) will also be offered.

Further, Discovery says more than 1,000 episodes of its “most popular” series will feature French subtitles, although specific titles weren’t mentioned.

Finally, here are all of the platforms that discovery+ will support in Canada at launch:

Android

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

iOS

Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Roku devices

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer)

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles

The service will support up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

Disclaimer: MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media produces some content for discovery+.

Image credit: HGTV

Source: Discovery