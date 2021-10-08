OnePlus 9RT leaks, likely not coming to Canada

The latest OnePlus device might be a successor to the OnePlus 9R that launched in India and China called the OnePlus 9RT.

The 9R itself seemed like a minor refresh of the OnePlus 8T from 2019, but placed into a body of a phone that looked more in-line with OnePlus’ latest hardware design language. The leaked OnePlus 9RT seems very similar, but reportedly features minor camera improvements that bump some of its sensors up to 50-megapixels.

I’m expecting OnePlus to reveal this phone on October 13th, but since the first 9R never came to Canada, this one likely also won’t. With that in mind, if you’re looking for a deal on a OnePlus phone in Canada, the OnePlus 8T is down to $679 right now.

I’d expect North American OnePlus fans will need to wait until the spring to see a new OnePlus smartphone make its way here given the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched back in March 2021.

Source: @evleaks