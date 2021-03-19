OnePlus releasing mid-range OnePlus 9R only in India

It looks like India will soon get another mid-range Android smartphone from OnePlus.
In an interview withÂ News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the mid-range OnePlus 9R will release in India alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s unclear if the phone is lower-end like the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G that released in North America, or if the device will ride the line between premium and mid-range.
The interview seems to suggest the OnePlus 9R is poised to be more premium, which makes sense given OnePlus often releases smartphones in India in the upper mid-range.
.@oneplus CEO @PeteLau on #OnePlus9R, the company's plans for India, and 5G, in conversation with @vishalmathur85. Read our exclusive interview here:#OnePlus9Series #OnePlusxHasselbladhttps://t.co/k6hbYn56Os
— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) March 18, 2021
The OnePlus 9R is slated to feature 5G and Lau talks a lot about its smooth gaming performance. This suggests the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display like all recent OnePlus phones.
However, this won’t matter much to Canadians since we likely won’t be able to buy the OnePlus 9R here officially. I’d really like OnePlus to start releasing more mid-range phones in Canada since they’re cheaper and it isn’t possible to subsidize the costs of the manufacturer’ss smartphones from a carrier.
OnePlus will reveal its upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro during a keynote on March 23rd.
Source: News19
