Netflix developing ‘That ’70s Show’ spin-off called ‘That ’90s Show’

That ’70s Show is officially coming back — sort of.

Netflix has ordered a spin-off of the classic sitcom, called That ’90s Show, focused on Red and Kitty Forman. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as the Forman patriarch and matriarch, respectively.

Notably, original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey will return writers and executive producers alongside That 70’s Show alum Gregg Mettler, who will also serve as showrunner.

Set in 1995, the new series follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, as she visits her grandparents Red and Kitty for the summer. That ’90s Show will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original series and run for 10 episodes.

It remains to be seen whether other Topher Grace or Laura Prepon, who played Eric and Donna in That ’70s Show, or any of the other original stars, will return for That ’90s Show. A release date for That ’90s Show has not yet been confirmed.

It’s also not yet clear whether That ’70s Show will come to Netflix Canada under this deal. Interestingly, the series isn’t on any streaming service in Canada.

Hopefully, it ends up being better than That ’80s Show.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter