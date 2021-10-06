PlayStation Store’s ‘Hidden Gems’ sale offers games for up to 70 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of deals right as part of its ‘Blockbuster Games’ promotion, but adding to the list of deals is now the ‘Hidden Gems’ promotion.

The Hidden Gems sale offers games up to 70 percent off until October 20th. Some of the headliners include Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice, Judgement, Little Nightmares, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and more.

Here are some of the deals below:

Source: PlayStation Store