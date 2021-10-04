Several Echo and Ring devices are currently discounted on Amazon

Amazon Canada is currently offering a solid deal on the third-gen Echo Dot.
Regularly priced at $69.98, the Echo Dot is available for $27.49 right now and comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb ($15 value).
The Echo Dot has an LED panel that can display time, outdoor temperature and timers.
While the third-gen Echo doesn’t share the spherical design as the new one, it still functions the same and has a bunch of accessories, including this Baby Yoda stand.
Other Amazon products are on sale on the website too. Check them out below:
-
- Echo Show 5 — Compact smart display with Alexa — Stay connected with video calling — Charcoal: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Echo Show 8 — HD 8-inch smart display with Alexa — Charcoal: $84.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Echo Dot (4th gen.) with Clock, Twilight Blue and Amazon Smart Plug: $99.98 (regularly $114.98)
- Echo Show 5 and 2 Pack Philips Hue Bluetooth White Bulbs, Sandstone: $96.41 (regularly $139.98)
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug, Sandstone: $69.98 (regularly $134.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5: $284.98 (regularly $334.98)
- Echo Studio (Charcoal) with Amazon Smart Plug: $279.98 (regularly $294.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Amazon eero Beacon mesh wifi range extender: $103 (regularly $159)
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa: $19.99 (regularly $34.99)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon