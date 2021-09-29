Microsoft says the Duo 2 is coming to Canada as some report cancelled pre-orders

As some Canadians report issues with Surface Duo 2 pre-orders, Microsoft insists the phone is still coming to Canada.

“The Surface Duo 2 is coming to Canada,” a Microsoft spokesperson told MobileSyrup in response to questions about the status of Duo 2 pre-orders.

Those questions came after some readers shared on Twitter that Microsoft cancelled their Duo 2 pre-orders after changing the Surface Duo 2 to ‘Coming soon’ on its website.

Man I am so dissapointed too @surface can you give us an update as to why our surface duo 2 orders were cancelled? — JR Balvin (@JuniorBalvinn) September 27, 2021

Further, that change came just hours after the company announced the Surface Duo 2 at its September Surface event. The company previously confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Duo 2 would come to Canada, with pre-orders opening on September 22nd. Further, the phone would be available to purchase at a pricey $1,899 starting October 21st, in line with the U.S. availability.

I wrote a post about how this was a great move following the original Surface Duo’s late arrival in Canada — it all went downhill after that. Shortly after publishing that post, Microsoft’s website stopped letting people pre-order the phone.

A week later, and Microsoft’s website still lists the Surface Duo 2 as ‘Coming soon.’ For now, it looks like Canadians interested in getting the Duo 2 only have the assurance of Microsoft’s continued insistence that Duo 2 will come to Canada at some point.