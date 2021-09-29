Rogers expands its Pro On-the-Go service to London, Ontario

Rogers has expanded its Pro On-the-Go service to London, Ontario to allow for safe contactless support and flexible delivery options.

The Pro On-the-Go service offers individualized one-on-one guidance at clients’ homes, as well as phone delivery and setup assistance on the same day as order. Additionally, the Rogers Pro will also bring along a range of accessories that you can buy, partly replicating the Rogers retail experience at home.

Rogers has an exclusive partnership with mobile retailer Enjoy to provide this service.

Pro On-the-Go launched in October 2019, and has expanded to Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, other parts of southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa since.

