Rogers expands its Pro On-the-Go service to London, Ontario

Since its launch in October 2019, the service has expanded to Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, other parts of southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 29, 20212:19 PM EDT
Rogers has expanded its Pro On-the-Go service to London, Ontario to allow for safe contactless support and flexible delivery options.

The Pro On-the-Go service offers individualized one-on-one guidance at clients’ homes, as well as phone delivery and setup assistance on the same day as order. Additionally, the Rogers Pro will also bring along a range of accessories that you can buy, partly replicating the Rogers retail experience at home.

Rogers has an exclusive partnership with mobile retailer Enjoy to provide this service.

Pro On-the-Go launched in October 2019, and has expanded to Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, other parts of southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa since.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers

