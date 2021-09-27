Pay for your plan and get a Pixel 4a for free with Zoomer Wireless

Rogers’ flanker brand Zoomer Wireless’ new promotion can get you a Google Pixel 4a for free on a two-year term.

The device comes with Zoomer’s unlimited Canada-wide smart plan with 7GB of data per month along with unlimited calling and texting for $50 per month.

Under the promotion, you only pay the plan cost for two years and get the Pixel 4a at no additional cost.

Zoomer Wireless has other devices under the same promotion too.

Check them out below:

Learn more about the promotion or find all devices under it here.

Source: Zoomer Wireless