Now might be your last chance to pick up a discontinued iPhone XR

Now that Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 13 lineup and pre-orders are in full swing, some older iPhone models are receiving a price slash.

First shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘DV1705,’ the Square One Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario, is currently offering the 64GB iPhone XR for $699 and the 64GB iPhone 11 for $679. This isn’t a store-specific deal, and the two devices should be discounted in every Apple Store in Canada.

Considering that the iPhone XR has been discontinued to make way for the new iPhone 13 lineup, I suspect Apple has discounted the limited number of devices it has left in stock for the XR. It’s worth noting that the iPhone XR is no longer available on Apple’s web store, and to get one, you’ll have to tread down to your nearest Apple Store. In theory, this could mean that stores have the iPhone 12 Pro discounted, as it too was removed from the web store to make way for the 13 series.

However, the 64 GB iPhone 11 is still available on the web store, starting at $679, marking a $170 price slash from the previous $849 price tag. Further, the 128GB storage option is available too, for $749, marking a $170 discount from the previous $919 price tag. Head to your nearest Apple Store, or visit the webstore to purchase the iPhone 11 starting at $679.

Further, the iPhone SE has been discounted too, with its 64GB and 128GB storage models selling for $569 and $639, respectively, on Apple’s website.

If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new iPhone but don’t want to pay top dollar for the latest offerings, the discounted iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE are great options.

Source: Apple Via: RedFlagDeals