iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max shipping dates slide to late October in Canada

If you’re in Canada and hoping to get your hands on an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max on the smartphones’ September 24th release date, you’re about to be disappointed.

Just a few hours following iPhone 13 series pre-orders went live in Canada, delivery dates for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max slipped to between October 19th and 26th. This seems to be the case for all Pro and Pro Max storage configurations as far as I’ve been able to tell, including the pricey 1TB option.

On the other hand, the and iPhone 13’s delivery date remains September 24th. The iPhone 13 mini’s delivery date is also pushed back to October 5th-13th. That said, if you live near an Apple Store, you might still be able to get one for in-store pickup on September 24th.

To put it lightly, the iPhone 13 ordering process through Apple’s website has not been smooth for many people. For example, the new 24-month financing option supplied by Paybright has been down for most of the day, with eager iPhone 13 buyers unable to place orders.

