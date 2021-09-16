Nintendo could be making new Switch controller, hopefully without Joy-Con drift

Based on a recent FCC filing, there’s a possibility Nintendo could be working on a new controller for the Switch.

The filing, first uncovered by Vooks, features the model code ‘HAC-O43,’ which is just one number higher than Nintendo’s SNES controller for the Switch. The only other things we know about the gamepad are that it uses Bluetooth, it draws more power than the current Joy-Cons, and, according to The Verge, look different in some way.

However, other than this, the gamepad is a bit of a mystery and photos included in the filing are listed as “confidential.”

It’s possible Nintendo could be working on a new version of its Joy-Cons that don’t feature the dreaded drift issue. On the other hand, this could be a successor to the excellent Switch Pro Controller or possibly an entirely new gamepad designed for the OLED Switch releasing in October.

It’s unclear if the OLED Switch’s Joy-Cons have been redesigned to solve the gamepads’ drift problem, though early signs point to them being identical to the standard Switch Joy-Cons.

In other Nintendo-related news, the gaming giant added Bluetooth audio support to the console more than four and a half years after its release in 2017. I guess Bluetooth finally coming to the Switch is better late than never, right?

Source: FCC Via: Vooks, The Verge