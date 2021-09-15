fbpx
Deals

Staples’ monitor sale discounts the Asus ZenScreen portable monitor

Staples' Big Monitor Event is set to end on September 21st at 11:59pm

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 15, 20213:22 PM EDT
0 comments

Staples is currently hosting a “Big Monitor Event” with entertainment, gaming, and everyday use monitors up to 50 percent off. Check out the deals below:

Staples also has a single arm and dual-arm monitor mount on sale for $89.99 and $109.99, respectively. Staples’ Big Monitor Event is set to end on September 21st at 11:59 pm. Follow the link to visit the event page.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Comments