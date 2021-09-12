Here are the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14 leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

From September 4th to September 10th, we saw a couple of leaks about the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 14 and even a Pixel 6 teaser.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks from September 4th to September 10th:

Apple

According to PineLeaks, a Twitter account run by Max Weinbach, Apple could solve the mini’s battery life issue with the iPhone 13 mini.

The Pro Max variant will continue to be the true flagship smartphone from Apple, differentiating itself from the standard Pro model. We expect the iPhone mini variant to offer an additional ~1 hour of battery life. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

Weinbach says that the iPhone 13 mini will offer an “additional 1 hour of battery life,” indicating that either through software optimization or more likely, cramming a larger battery into the smartphone’s case, the company has managed to extend the mini’s battery life.

Apple’s iPhone 14 will reportedly lack both a notch and a camera bump.

Instead, the smartphone will sport a Samsung-like front-facing hole-punch camera. The iPhone 14 is also tipped to feature a slightly thicker body, allowing its several lenses, flash, and LiDAR scanner to sit flush with the phone’s rear.

Google

Google has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, giving fans a first look at the device being used in the real world. While this isn’t really a leak in the traditional sense, it’s still pretty cool.

Google also posted a picture on Instagram that said Tuesday the 19th, which indicates that the next Pixel will launch on October 19th.