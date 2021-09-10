PlayStation Store ‘Weekend Offer’ discounts Mortal Kombat 11 and more

Sony’s PlayStation is currently having a very small weekend sale.
The sale is actually only available for three games alongside some add-on packs.
Here are the games below:
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $17.49, was $69.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion: now $16.04, was $53.49
- Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5: now 31.99, was $39.99
- Tribes of Midgard PS4 & PS5: now $21.59, was $26.99
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: now $22.49, was $89.99
There are tons more PlayStation sales available, but this offer is only available until September 14th.
Source: PlayStation