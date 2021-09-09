You can now access Crave directly from your LG smart TV

Bell Media has announced that its Crave streaming app is now available on select LG Smart TVs across Canada.

LG Smart TV customers with 2017 and newer units can now access the Crave app on their television’s webOS platform using their remote or by saying “Crave” into their LG Magic Remote control.

With the launch of the Crave app on LG smart televisions, you can now watch content directly from your TV, eliminating the need for streamers like Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and others.

“We continue to work hard to make Crave available to as many Canadians as possible, on the platform of their choice,” said Barbara Escoto, vice president, content platforms, Bell Media, in a news release. “LG is known for their award-winning OLED TVs and high resolution picture quality, and we know that LG customers and Crave subscribers alike will enjoy watching our content on these screens.”

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99 per month. You can also get Crave + Movies + HBO package, which will set you back $19.98 per month. Or, you can go for the Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz package for $25.97 per month. Learn more or subscribe here.

Image credit: Crave

Source: Bell