Nvidia to add 34 new games to GeForce Now game streaming service in September

Nvidia has just announced that it will add 34 new titles to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service in September.
The company is kicking things off by adding 13 new games to the cloud service library this week. Check out the new additions below:
- Song of Iron (day-and-date release on Steam, August 31)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (day-and-date release on Steam, September 2 and coming soon to Epic Games Store)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (day-and-date release on Steam, September 2 and coming soon to Epic Games Store)
- Golf Club: Wasteland (day-and-date release on Steam, September 3)
- Yoku’s Island Express (free on Epic Games Store, September 2)
- Deepest Chamber (Epic Games Store)
- Devil Slayer – Raksasi (Steam)
- Dorfromantik (Steam)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut (Steam)
- Ironsight (Steam)
- Nine to Five (Steam)
- Paint the Town Red (Steam)
- Shadow Man Remastered (Epic Games Store)
The rest of September is jam-packed with fresh titles too, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a new story-driven action-adventure game on September 21st. Check out all the games coming to the online cloud streaming service later this month:
- Bus Simulator 21 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 7)
- Dice Legacy (day-and-date release on Steam, September 9)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (day-and-date release on Steam, September 10)
- Honey, I Joined a Cult (day-and-date release on Steam, September 14)
- Aragami 2 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 17)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, September 21)
- Sable (day-and-date release on Steam and on Epic Games Store, September 23)
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (day-and-date release on Steam, September 26)
- AWAY: The Survival Series (day-and-date release on Steam, September 28)
- Lemnis Gate (day-and-date release on Steam, September 28)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (day-and-date release on Steam and on Epic Games Store, September 30)
- Rogue Lords (day-and-date release on Steam, September 30 and coming soon to Epic Games Store)
- American Fugitive (Steam)
- Aragami (Steam)
- Darwin Project (Steam)
- Infinifactory (Steam)
- Miscreated (Steam)
- POSTAL Redux (Steam)
- Professional Fishing (Steam)
- Rustler (Steam)
- Verdun (Steam and Epic Games Store)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia