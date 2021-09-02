Nvidia to add 34 new games to GeForce Now game streaming service in September

Nvidia has just announced that it will add 34 new titles to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service in September.

The company is kicking things off by adding 13 new games to the cloud service library this week. Check out the new additions below:

The rest of September is jam-packed with fresh titles too, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a new story-driven action-adventure game on September 21st. Check out all the games coming to the online cloud streaming service later this month:

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia