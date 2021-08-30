You can get 5,000 PC Optimum Points for every $50 spent on Apple Gift Cards

You can currently get 5,000 PC Optimum Points for every $50 spent on an Apple Gift Card.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user “HSPMTL,” the offer is available to claim at PC Optimum Stores that carry Apple Gift Cards. Off the top, that is Shoppers Drug Mart, Maxi, Provigo and even gas stations that offer PC Optimum points.

5,000 PC Points equals $5, so spending $50 on an Apple Gift Card will equate to the spending of $45. Additionally, “HSPMTL” also states that you can get gift cards in any denomination, with $500 being the upper limit per card.

It’s worth noting that if you intend to use a credit card to purchase the gift card, you’ll only be able to purchase one worth $100 at max. Also, while the post doesn’t state that the offer is available in-store only, Shopper’s website’s “Promotions” section doesn’t have any information on the offer, prompting me to believe that the promotion is running in-stores only.

For years, Apple sold multiple forms of gift cards, but now the company has streamlined those cards into a single Apple Gift Card. The new card works on iTunes, Apple TV, its several App Stores, iCloud and in the physical/online Apple Store.

Source: RedFlagDeals