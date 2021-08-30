Fido, Virgin Plus, Bell offering roughly $25 off per month with select internet promotions

Fido, Bell, Virgin Plus are offering various deals for new customers seeking home internet deals.

Fido specifically is running a home internet promotion offering up to $35 off per month for a year.

There are two different promotional offers outlined on the carrier’s website.

The first offer is only for unlimited internet and features 75mbps download speeds for $50 per month for 12 months and then increases to $75 after 12 months. Another promotion for unlimited internet offers 150mbps download speeds for $60 per month and then increases to $85 after 12 months.

There are also home internet plus wireless deals as well.

The first offers 75mbps download speeds for $45 per month for 12 months and then increases to $75 after 12 months. There’s also another promotion for unlimited internet that offers 150mbps download speeds for $50 per month and then increases to $85 after 12 months. You’ll need to purchase a wireless plan for this as well.

Only new customers qualify for this deal.

Additionally, Virgin Mobile Plus is offering a similar deal with 25mbps, 50mbps and 100mbps download speeds. You’ll need to use the promo codes “Ontario15” (for the 25mbps speeds) and “Ontario25” for the other deals.

Lastly, Bell is offering post-secondary students a home internet promotion that features no long-term contract or activation fees. After you purchase your order Bell will send you an email asking you to confirm you’re a college or university student.

It’s important to note that these a Fibre deals with only $15 off the original price and speeds of 50mbps, 150mpbs and 1.5gbps.

All three of these promotions are Ontario only. It’s unclear when these promotions will end, so if you’re interested, it’s a good idea to jump on them as soon as possible.

