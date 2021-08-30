Several Razer products are currently on sale at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has several Razer gaming accessories and peripherals on sale as the “Deal of The Day.” Deals include headphones, a streaming mic, mouse, keyboards and more.
Check out all the Razer deals on Amazon below:
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: Now $24.99, was $39.99
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Multi-Color Gaming Keyboard — Soft Cushioned Backlit Keys: Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Razer Tartarus V2 Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keypad — 32 Programmable Keys: Now $59.99, was $109.99
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard with Linear Optical Switches: Now $109.99, was $145.95
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate: 6 Remappable Multi-Function Buttons and Triggers: Now $124.99, was $239.99
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat — Black: Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad — Gears of War Limited Edition: Now $109.99, was $119.99
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset — THX Spatial Audio — Black: Now $79.97, was $139.99
- Razer Kraken Ultimate Edition Gaming Headset — THX Spatial Audio — Active noise-canceling microphone: Now $89.99, was $179.99
- Razer Firefly V2 Ultra Thin Mousepad with Chroma RGB and Micro-textured surface: Now $39.99, was $69.99
- Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition — Quartz Pink: Now $99.99, was $139.99
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset — Quartz Pink: Now $59.99, was $119.99
- Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse with Mechanical Switches: Now $69.99, was $92.32
- Razer Kiyo Pro Wide-Angle 1080p Streaming Webcam: Now $189.99, was $235.21
- Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Razer Seirēn X — Streaming USB Condenser Microphone: Now $74.99, was $139.99
- Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset: Now $39.99, was $69.99
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Yellow Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Now $239.99, was $319.99
- Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse — 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches Mercury White: Now $59.99, was $90.59
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock: Classic Black
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset: Now $99.99, was $139.99
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60 percent Gaming Keyboard: Now $129.99, was $159.99
- Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller: Now $69.99, was $79
- Razer Blade Gaming Laptop 15 Base Edition – OLED 4K 60Hz – GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q: Now $2,247.19, was $2,813.11
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds: Now $69.95, was $89.99
- Razer Kitty Ears for Kraken Headsets: Now $27.10, was $31.99
Find all Razer products on sale at Amazon here.
Source: Amazon