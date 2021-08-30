fbpx
Several Razer products are currently on sale at Amazon

Deals include the Razer Blade Gaming Laptop, Huntsman Mini 60 percent Gaming Keyboard, Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds and more

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 30, 202112:28 PM EDT
Amazon Canada currently has several Razer gaming accessories and peripherals on sale as the “Deal of The Day.” Deals include headphones, a streaming mic, mouse, keyboards and more.

Check out all the Razer deals on Amazon below:

Find all Razer products on sale at Amazon here.

Source: Amazon

