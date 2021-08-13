The best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have deals on Bose headphones, Nanoleaf panels, and Logitech webcams.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
The popular noise-cancelling headphones from Bose are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. A top pick for commuters and office workers, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are one of the best options on the market for blocking out noise without sacrificing sound quality.
The headphones feature dual microphones for clear calls, as well as Amazon Alexa support for hands-free controls. As one of the most comfortable pairs of headphones on the market, these wireless Bluetooth headphones can be worn for an entire day of work without fatigue. You can get the Bose Quietcomfort 35 II headphones for $70 off their regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $329.00
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels
Nanoleaf’s innovative light panels are currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The Toronto-based company’s iconic lights are a great addition to any room thanks to their slim profile and modular design.
The triangular panels can be controlled via touch, voice controls, or the Nanoleaf app. With 16 million colours and a rhythm mode that syncs the panels to music you’re playing, Nanoleaf panels are the perfect way to add ambience to your space. And for a limited time, you can get the starter kit for $50 off its regular price.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $229.99
Logitech C920S Pro Webcam
Logitech’s popular webcam is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. Due to the pandemic, the price of webcams rose significantly, and getting your hands on the best models was nearly impossible. Luckily, the Logitech C920S Pro is currently available and discounted.
Featuring 1080p video, stereo audio, and autofocus, the C920S is easily one of the best choices for conference calls and streaming. As an additional feature, the webcam has an integrated shutter so that you don’t need to worry about your privacy. You can get the Logitech webcam for 20 percent off its regular price at Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $79.99
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon’s top-selling e-reader is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest model yet, and now features a waterproof design.
The Paperwhite name comes from the 300ppi glare-free screen. The display allows you to read in bright sunlight or at night thanks to its built-in light. Add in 8 GB of storage and a battery that lasts weeks on a single charge, and you have one of the best e-readers on the market. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite for 25 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $104.99
Apple MacBook Air
Apple’s fan-favourite MacBook Air is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The 13.3-inch laptop from Apple is one of their most popular models, and the 2020 version is a great iteration of their award-winning design.
Featuring a 10th generation Intel processor, Magic keyboard, and 512 GB SSD storage, the Air manages to pack a lot of features into a lightweight design. The MacBook Air is currently on sale for $200 off its regular price at Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1499.99
