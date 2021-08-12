Bell announces 5G partnership with Canada’s Tiny Mile startup

Bell has announced a partnership with Canada’s Tiny Mile AI startup to provide 5G connectivity for its growing fleet of food delivery robots in downtown Toronto.
Tiny Mile’s fleet, collectively named Geoffrey, are remotely operated pink robots that rely on built-in cameras and GPS to navigate the streets of Toronto. Bell’s 5G network enables Geoffrey’s high-definition video telematics (the joining of telecommunications and computer systems) data capabilities that improve real-time decisions to enhance safety and response times, according to Bell.
The first phase of Tiny Mile autonomous delivery on Bell’s 5G network will allow remote teleoperators to better pilot its tiny robots more easily throughout the downtown core with faster sensors and improved video feed data response time.
Tiny Mile will implement Bell 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) service to provide ultra-low latency response and automating services like giving the tiny robots the ability to avoid collisions.
Further, 5G will help with streaming data from multiple cameras and sensors on each robot, which will provide near-instantaneous processing to guide the robot around pedestrians, moving objects and obstructions like potholes or poles.
“Bell is thrilled to work with the Canadian entrepreneurs at Tiny Mile to leverage the incredible speed and response time of Bell 5G and enable this innovative and timely food delivery option for their customers with mobile edge computing (MEC),” said Nauby Jacob, senior vice president, products and services at Bell, in a recent statement.
In other Bell-related news, the carrier recently announced an expansion of its 5G service to 28 more cities around Canada, including Ontario cities like Ajax, Milton, Thorold and Whitby.
