Deals

Walmart is offering bonus gift card with the purchase of select smartphones

You can claim the promotion in-store only

Aug 9, 2021

1:05 PM EDT

0 comments

RedFlagDeals user ‘RDodds‘ has reported that Walmart is currently offering a great gift card deal with the purchase of select smartphones in-store.

While the post doesn’t detail all the phones the promotion is applicable on, we know that the Samsung S20 FW and the iPhone XR are included.

The retailer is offering a $250 gift card along with a bonus $150 gift card with the purchase of select phones, including the Samsung S20 FE and the iPhone XR with $20/month financing from either Fido or Virgin Plus for 24 months.

According to the post, it appears as though the promotion is in-store only. Call your local Walmart to check if they are running the promotion or not.

Source: RFD

