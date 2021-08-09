Walmart is offering bonus gift card with the purchase of select smartphones

RedFlagDeals user ‘RDodds‘ has reported that Walmart is currently offering a great gift card deal with the purchase of select smartphones in-store.
While the post doesn’t detail all the phones the promotion is applicable on, we know that the Samsung S20 FW and the iPhone XR are included.
The retailer is offering a $250 gift card along with a bonus $150 gift card with the purchase of select phones, including the Samsung S20 FE and the iPhone XR with $20/month financing from either Fido or Virgin Plus for 24 months.
According to the post, it appears as though the promotion is in-store only. Call your local Walmart to check if they are running the promotion or not.
Source: RFD
Comments