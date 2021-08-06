PREVIOUS
News

Crunchyroll offering Premium subscribers 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

The offer is only open to new Game Pass members

Aug 6, 2021

8:05 AM EDT

0 comments

The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is kicking off and the anime streaming service has revealed a new partnership with Xbox.

Together, the companies have announced that Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for free.

To qualify, your Crunchyroll Premium membership needs to be active. Claims are being offered until October 31st and just be redeemed by November 30th. You can also sign up for the free trial of Crunchyroll Premium to get Xbox Game Pass for PC. This offer is only valid for new Xbox Game Pass members.

Crunchyroll Premium plans start at $7.99 and offer access to shows like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Peach Boy Riverside and more. Xbox Game Pass for PC typically costs $9.99 per month in Canada.

Crunchyroll is accessible from desktop, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

