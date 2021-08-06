Facebook Dating launching three new features in Canada, including ‘Match Anywhere’

Facebook has unveiled three new features for its Dating service.
The social network says these have been designed in part with consideration to the unique situations that users have found themselves in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first new feature, ‘Match Anywhere,’ allows users to add up to two additional locations within their Dating location country. Facebook says this has been done due to many people working or residing in different cities temporarily due to the pandemic.
‘Lucky Pick,’ meanwhile, suggests other users who might fall outside of your set preferences to broaden the dating pool. Finally, ‘Audio Dates’ allows you to start an audio chat with a match. This is intended to be an alternative to the Virtual Dates video chat feature, the use of which it says grew by more than 50 percent since late 2020.
Alongside the launch of these new features, Facebook Dating is hosting a “Summer of Love” game show on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Justin Laboy, the program will feature comedian Leenda Dong and pop singer Alaina Castillo as they discuss their “dating dos and don’ts” and summer love stories.
Facebook says the number of daily messages sent through Dating has increased by more than 55 percent since August 2020.
Facebook Dating is available for free as part of the Facebook app on Android and iOS.
