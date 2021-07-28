Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in August 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
Now, the company has revealed the three titles that will land on PS Plus on August 3rd.
Firstly, this month’s free PS5 game will be Mantisco’s new 30-player PvP/PvE multiplayer game Hunter’s Arena: Legends. It’s worth noting that this will also be free on PS4; normally, only the PS5 versions of games are offered at no additional cost through PS Plus.
Meanwhile, the two PS4 games are EA’s cartoonish team shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Bigben’s sports sim Tennis World Tour 2.
All three games will be free on PS Plus until September 6th.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Image credit: Mantisco
Source: PlayStation
