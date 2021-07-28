Tomorrow, Huawei will finally show off the P50 and the P50 Pro. Ahead of the devices’ official reveal, well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice) has leaked the P50 Pro 4G’s full specifications.
The Pro should feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1228 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a rather high 300Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the phone reportedly measures in at 158.8mm × 72.8mm × 8.5mm.
The handset will also feature a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, with a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with a 3.5x optical zoom and a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device reportedly features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.
The 40MP Camera in Huawei P50 Pro 4G is actually a Monochrome camera. It is probably being used to create a better Final image output. It may not be ToF. https://t.co/FQ0F1NTDaW
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 28, 2021
The leak indicates the handset includes a Kirin 9000 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moreover, it packs a 4,360mAh battery and supports both 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance.
Not a lot is known about the P50 Pro Plus, but the regular P50 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch screen, a hole punch display, alongside a weird pill shape camera setup.
The Huawei P50 Pro Plus, Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 and more will launch on July 29th at 7:30am ET. It’s unclear if Huawei will launch these devices in Canada as they will continue to lack Google Play Services.
Image Credit: OnLeaks
Source: Ishan Agarwal
