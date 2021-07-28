PREVIOUS|
Huawei P50 Pro rumoured to feature 300Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate

The smartphones are expected to be officially revealed tomorrow

Tomorrow, Huawei will finally show off the P50 and the P50 Pro. Ahead of the devices’ official reveal, well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice) has leaked the P50 Pro 4G’s full specifications.

The Pro should feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1228 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a rather high 300Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the phone reportedly measures in at 158.8mm × 72.8mm × 8.5mm.

The handset will also feature a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, with a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with a 3.5x optical zoom and a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device reportedly features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The leak indicates the handset includes a Kirin 9000 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moreover, it packs a 4,360mAh battery and supports both 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Not a lot is known about the P50 Pro Plus, but the regular P50 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch screen, a hole punch display, alongside a weird pill shape camera setup.

The Huawei P50 Pro Plus, Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 and more will launch on July 29th at 7:30am ET. It’s unclear if Huawei will launch these devices in Canada as they will continue to lack Google Play Services.

